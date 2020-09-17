CA
18/09/2020 13:30 Retail trade
18/09/2020 13:30 Wholesale trade
21/09/2020 13:30 New housing price index
CH
21/09/2020 08:00 Balance of payments
DE
18/09/2020 07:00 PPI
22/09/2020 09:00 Ifo economic forecast autumn report
23/09/2020 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
23/09/2020 08:30 Flash PMI
ES
21/09/2020 08:00 Trade balance
22/09/2020 08:00 Industrial orders & turnover
23/09/2020 08:00 Final GDP
EU
18/09/2020 09:00 Euro area balance of payments
22/09/2020 15:00 Flash consumer confidence indicator
23/09/2020 09:00 Flash PMI
FR
23/09/2020 08:15 Flash PMI
IE
22/09/2020 11:00 WPI
IT
18/09/2020 09:00 Industrial turnover & orders
18/09/2020 10:00 Balance of Payments
JP
18/09/2020 00:30 CPI (Nation), CPI ex-food (Nation)
23/09/2020 01:30 Flash manufacturing PMI
23/09/2020 05:30 All industry index
UK
18/09/2020 07:00 Retail Sales
21/09/2020 00:01 Rightmove house price index
22/09/2020 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
23/09/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit flash PMI
US
18/09/2020 15:00 Leading Indicators
18/09/2020 15:00 University of Michigan Survey of Consumers
22/09/2020 15:00 Existing home sales
22/09/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
23/09/2020 14:00 Monthly house price index
23/09/2020 14:45 Flash services PMI
23/09/2020 14:45 Flash manufacturing PMI
23/09/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com