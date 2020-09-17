CH
17/09/2020 07:00 Trade Balance
EU
17/09/2020 10:00 Construction output
17/09/2020 10:00 Harmonised CPI
IT
17/09/2020 09:00 Foreign Trade EU
UK
17/09/2020 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
US
17/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
17/09/2020 13:30 Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey
17/09/2020 13:30 New Residential Construction - Housing Starts and Building Permits
17/09/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
