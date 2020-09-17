StockMarketWire.com - Online trading platform IG reported a surge in first-quarter revenue as client growth and a 'high level' of trading activity continued to underpin performance.
For the three months to 31 August 2020, net trading revenue rose 62% to £209m on-year.
Performance was driven by a combination of continued high levels of trading activity from existing clients and growth in the active client base, with 201,500 total active clients, up 50% on the prior year, the company said.
The company added that 34,600 new clients placed a first trade in the quarter, 129% higher than the prior year, with 23,500 of these representing new OTC leveraged clients.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
