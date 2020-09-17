StockMarketWire.com - Clothing retailer Next's sales were down 33% on last year during the first half of 2020 during the "expensive and miserable" pandemic, according to its half-year results.
The company still made a profit before tax of £9m, down 97% on the first half of last year.
However, the company expects improved profits for the full year of £300m compared to an update in July, which forecast £195m.
Online sales were "significantly stronger" since stores reopened, it said, having accounted for more than half of turnover pre-pandemic.
Full price sales are still expected to be down for the full year by 12%, but the company plans to reduce its debt by £462m, to £650m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
