StockMarketWire.com - Biotech company Oxford Biomedica increased its revenue in the first half of 2020 by 6%, it announced this morning.
Bioprocessing and commercial development were particularly strong, posting revenues of £23.4m, up by 24%.
The company recorded an operating loss of £5.8m for the first six months of the year, down from £6.1m in the first half of 2019.
After a fundraising round, the group now has more than £50m in cash on its balance sheet.
CEO John Dawson highlighted Oxford Biometrica's work with AstraZeneca, with which it has signed a three-year deal for large-scale manufacturing of a potential vaccine for COVID-19.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: