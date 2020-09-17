StockMarketWire.com - Residential property business Grainger said the Ealing Council had approved a plan to develop new homes for rent in Southall, London.
The scheme, by Connected Living London - the formal partnership between Grainger and Transport for London - would deliver 460 new homes, including 40% affordable housing, across five buildings.
This was the first four sites, and part of Connected Living London's wider programme that aimed to 'provide the capital with more than 3,000 new homes, designed specifically for those who wish to rent,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
