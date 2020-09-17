StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Playtech's adjusted profit fell 44% in the first half of 2020 compared with the first six months of last year, it announced this morning.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were €162.3m, down 16%. The company said the "resilient" result was driven by online and tradetech performance in particular.
Revenue from gambling totaled €476.7m for the first half, down from €688.7m. White label B2C gambling, including the company's powering of Sun Bingo, was up 21% to €29.5m.
CEO Mor Weizer highlighted Europe and Latin America as key growth markets for the company.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
