StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Destiny Pharma reported wider losses on higher costs in the first half of the year.

For the half-year ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £2.9m from £2.4m on-year.

Administrative costs increased to £2.9m from £2.6m.

Looking ahead, the company said it was well funded to complete the Phase 2 clinical development of its lead drug asset, XF-73.

'The company is currently designing the phase 3 clinical study that will hopefully follow,' it added.


At 8:02am: [LON:DEST] Destiny Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 58p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com