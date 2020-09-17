StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Destiny Pharma reported wider losses on higher costs in the first half of the year.
For the half-year ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £2.9m from £2.4m on-year.
Administrative costs increased to £2.9m from £2.6m.
Looking ahead, the company said it was well funded to complete the Phase 2 clinical development of its lead drug asset, XF-73.
'The company is currently designing the phase 3 clinical study that will hopefully follow,' it added.
At 8:02am: [LON:DEST] Destiny Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 58p
