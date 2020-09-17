StockMarketWire.com - Eden Research said that its commercial collaborator, Eastman Chemical, received authorisation for the sale of bionematicide, Cedroz, in France, while the company's biofungicide, Mevalone, was also approved by French regulators.
The approval of Cedroz in France covered both indoor and outdoor uses on strawberries, tomatoes, aubergines, physalis, pepinos, cucumbers, courgettes, gherkins (and other edible peel cucurbits), peppers (all varieties), chillies, melons, watermelons, and pumpkins (and other non-edible peel cucurbits), the company said.
'Now that Mevalone can be used on organic farms it increases the addressable market for the product,' it added.
Separately, Eden said it had been notified that Mevalone had received authorisation for use on table and wine grapes in Serbia via regional distributor K&N Efthymiadis.
At 8:42am: [LON:EDEN] Eden Research plc share price was +0.13p at 7.28p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
