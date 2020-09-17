StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable fuels company Velocys increased its revenue in the first half of 2020 to £180,000, up from £22,000 in H1 2019.
The company recorded an operating loss for the period of £2.6m, but this was down from a £5.1m loss in the same period last year.
During the Covid crisis, the company reported that a "positive environment" for sustainable fuel developers had developed, creating additional demand for Velocys's technology and engineering services.
It took out a loan worth £578,000 through the US government's Paycheck Protection Program to help retain workers through the pandemic. The loan is forgivable subject to conditions.
At 8:49am:
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: