StockMarketWire.com - Video games services provider Keywords Studios reported a rise in profit as 'strong' growth in its game development business boosted performance.
For the six months to 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit rose 66% to €11.1m on-year as revenue climbed 13.3% to €173.5m
The company pulled its dividend this year, but pledged to resume its progressive dividend policy in 2021.
'Trading in the second half has started well with continued growth across all service lines, despite ongoing headwinds from the disruption caused by COVID-19,' the company said.
Keywords Studios said it had entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Heavy Iron Studios, a provider of specialised game development services, for up to US$13.3m.
'The acquisition will further the group's strategy to become the 'go to' technical and creative services platform for the global video games industry,' the company said.
At 8:55am: [LON:KWS] Keywords Studios PLC share price was +11p at 2269p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
