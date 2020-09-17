StockMarketWire.com - Business recovery and property services consultancy Begbies Traynor touted a 'strong' start to the new fiscal year amid a boost from acquisitions.
'In the new financial year to date, the group has delivered strong financial performance, with growth in revenue and earnings reflecting organic growth complemented by the contribution from prior year acquisitions,' the company said.
'We remain confident of delivering current market expectations this year,' it added.
The company said it continued to anticipate that market insolvency levels would increase once the government's Covid-19 related support measures end.
At 8:58am: [LON:BEG] Begbies Traynor Group PLC share price was +0.1p at 94.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
