StockMarketWire.com - Specialist pharmaceuticals company N4 Pharma recorded an operating loss of £585,066 for the first half of 2020.
This was an improvement on the H1 2019 operating loss of £552,160, mainly driven by lower general and administration costs.
The company's Nuvec product, which is designed to deliver vaccines and cancer treatments, was successfully tested in connection with COVID-19 work as N4 Pharma redirected its efforts towards the pandemic.
During the period, the company raised £1.9m through a share issue, raising its cash level to £2.4m.
