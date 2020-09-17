StockMarketWire.com - Alternative capital provider Duke Royalty lifted its dividend, despite swinging to a loss on negative royalty income and losses on loan investments.
For the 12 months ended 31 March 2020, the company reported a pre-tax loss of $10.4m, compared with a profit of £1.9m on-year as
Royalty investment income fell to £3m and the company recorded an impairment loss on loan investments of £2.9m.
The dividend per share rose 5% to 2.95p.
The company said it expected its portfolio companies to return to normalised trading levels from October, and pledged to strengthened its portfolio through follow-on investments.
