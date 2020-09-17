StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Ten Lifestyle Group says it will report better-than-expected revenue and profits in its forthcoming full-year report.
The company expected net revenue "slightly ahead of market expectations" of £43.3m, but marginally below 2019's revenue of £45.8m due to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are also expected to be ahead of market expectations of £4.5m, which Ten Lifestyle said reflected "prudent cost management and improved efficiencies".
The company will announce its full year results for the year ending 31 August 2020 on 24 November.
