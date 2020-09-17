StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Trakm8 Holdings has experienced a boost in trading conditions and new orders in the first five months of its financial year, softening the blow of COVID-19.
In a trading update ahead of its annual general meeting today, executive chairman John Watkins said revenues for April to August 2020 were 15% lower than the same period last year.
Half-year revenues were expected to be 18% lower than the previous year, Watkins said.
However, an improvement in gross margins was expected to cut losses, meaning the company's adjusted loss for the first half of the 2020-21 financial year was expected to be approximately 75% lower than in the same period last year.
Most furloughed employees have returned to work, Watkins said, and its offices were reopening.
At 9:27am: [LON:TRAK] Trakm8 Holdings PLC share price was +1.5p at 18.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
