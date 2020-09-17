StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Central Asia Metal said it had received approval from the North Macedonian environmental authorities to resume operations at its Sasa mine and processing plant.
The tailings dam leakage that occurred at Sasa's TSF4 on 14 September 2020, had resulted in the company temporarily stopping production at the mine.
The cause of the link had not yet been confirmed, but the authorities had agreed to the placement of tailings generated for up to 10 days being stored in TSF3.2, while repairs at TSF4 get underway.
'It is currently anticipated that TSF4 could be repaired and secured within approximately one to two weeks and initial remedial works are underway,' the company said.
At 9:29am: [LON:CAML] Central Asia Metals PLC share price was +5.1p at 159.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: