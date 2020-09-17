StockMarketWire.com - Alternative asset manager Gresham House reported a 17% rise in assets under management in the first half of the year, as core income rose by a third.
Assets under management rose to £3.26m on-year for the half year, as core income rose 33% increase.
Pre-tax losses widened to £1.6m from £800K as costs increased.
'We have continued to build and invest in our platform to achieve our strategic and financial objectives set out in the "GH25" plan,' the company said.
At 9:34am: [LON:GHE] Gresham House Plc share price was +17.5p at 707.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: