StockMarketWire.com - Investors in translation company RWS are to receive an update today on the company's planned acquisition of rival SDL.
The circular will explain the reasons behind the proposed deal and calls a shareholder meeting on 9 October.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, shareholders have been requested to nominate the chairman of the meeting as their proxy rather than a third party to ensure votes are counted.
The acquisition is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of this year, if it is approved by shareholders.
At 9:40am:
[LON:RWS] Rws Holdings PLC share price was -6p at 593p
[LON:SDL] SDL PLC share price was +5p at 715p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: