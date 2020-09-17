StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceuticals and services group Clinigen lifted its dividend after reporting a jump in annual profit as revenue was boosted by strong performance in its commercial medicines business.
For the year ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit rose 83% to £22.6m on-year as revenue increased 15% to £466.2m.
'There has been a strong underlying performance from commercial medicines despite headwinds facing Foscavir and COVID-19 related disruption to Proleukin,' the company said.
The impact from these headwinds was expected to reduce throughout FY21, before growth accelerates from further expected market share gains for its services businesses, the in-licensing of Erwinase and the revitalisation of Proleukin in new indications, it added.
The company proposed to increase the final dividend to 5.46p per share, up from 4.75p last year, resulting in a 14% increase in the full year dividend to 7.61p per share.
'Trading to date at this early stage of the current financial year is in line with market expectations, with impact of COVID-19 continuing but at improved levels from Q4,' it added.
At 9:40am: [LON:CLIN] Clinigen Group PLC share price was +19.5p at 666.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
