StockMarketWire.com - Logistics services group DX swung to a first-half profit as performance improvement at its freight division contributed to the turnaround.
For the year ended 27 June 2020, pre-tax profit was £0.3m compared with a loss of £4.7m on-year as revenue increased £6.8m to £329.3m.
FX freight revenue was up 7% to £169.0m. But its express business saw revenue decline to £160.3m from £163.9m, reflecting the completion of HMPO contract and coronavirus impact in H2, the company said.
'Trading in the first months of the new financial year is ahead of the same period last year, and there is a healthy pipeline of new business opportunities,' the company said.
At 9:45am: [LON:DX.] DX Group Plc share price was 0p at 19.25p
