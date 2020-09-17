StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences company OptiBiotix Health has announced that subsidiary ProBiotix Health has struck a distribution agreement with Ayalla Marketing.
The deal will boost distribution in Brazil of ProBiotix's cholesterol reducing probiotic LPLDL as both an ingredient and as four finished products (CholBiome, CholBiomeX3, CholBiomeBP and CholBiomeVH).
The agreement is for an initial period of 12 months and has "modest" minimum order quantities for each product, OptiBiotix said, providing it with security of income and revenue growth.
LPLDL aids cardiovascular health through a plant-based alternative to statins.
At 9:56am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +0.5p at 54p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
