FTSE 100 Next 6370.00 +3.24% Segro 968.80 +2.71% Itv 67.39 +2.35% Rentokil Initial 557.20 +2.20% Ocado Group 2696.00 +2.08% Polymetal International 1875.00 -3.85% Informa 387.75 -3.28% Bhp Group 1752.70 -2.57% Anglo American 1939.40 -2.21% HSBC Holdings 310.15 -2.16% FTSE 250 Ig Group Holdings 832.50 +5.45% Gamesys Group 1182.00 +3.14% Lxi Reit 114.10 +2.42% Electrocomponents 728.75 +2.35% Ao World 200.50 +2.30% Playtech 365.65 -6.60% Rank Group 104.20 -6.46% Network International Holdings 355.30 -5.56% Hammerson 22.11 -5.51% Equiniti Group 109.40 -5.20% FTSE 350 Ig Group Holdings 832.50 +5.45% Next 6370.00 +3.24% Gamesys Group 1182.00 +3.14% Segro 968.80 +2.71% Lxi Reit 114.10 +2.42% Playtech 365.65 -6.60% Rank Group 104.20 -6.46% Network International Holdings 355.30 -5.56% Hammerson 22.11 -5.51% Equiniti Group 109.40 -5.20% AIM Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.38 +38.18% Toople 0.09 +27.59% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 2.80 +24.44% Tri-Star Resources 29.50 +20.41% Thor Mining 0.97 +20.37% Safestyle UK 42.20 -21.85% Bahamas Petroleum Company 2.33 -16.96% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.90 -14.29% Wandisco 501.50 -12.63% Vela Technologies 0.08 -11.11% Overall Market Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.38 +38.18% Toople 0.09 +27.59% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 2.80 +24.44% Tri-Star Resources 29.50 +20.41% Thor Mining 0.97 +20.37% Safestyle UK 42.20 -21.85% Bahamas Petroleum Company 2.33 -16.96% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.90 -14.29% Wandisco 501.50 -12.63% HSS Hire Grp 22.80 -12.31%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -