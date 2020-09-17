StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Next                                    6370.00       +3.24%
Segro                                    968.80       +2.71%
Itv                                       67.39       +2.35%
Rentokil Initial                         557.20       +2.20%
Ocado Group                             2696.00       +2.08%
Polymetal International                 1875.00       -3.85%
Informa                                  387.75       -3.28%
Bhp Group                               1752.70       -2.57%
Anglo American                          1939.40       -2.21%
HSBC Holdings                            310.15       -2.16%

FTSE 250
Ig Group Holdings                        832.50       +5.45%
Gamesys Group                           1182.00       +3.14%
Lxi Reit                                 114.10       +2.42%
Electrocomponents                        728.75       +2.35%
Ao World                                 200.50       +2.30%
Playtech                                 365.65       -6.60%
Rank Group                               104.20       -6.46%
Network International Holdings           355.30       -5.56%
Hammerson                                 22.11       -5.51%
Equiniti Group                           109.40       -5.20%

AIM
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.38      +38.18%
Toople                                     0.09      +27.59%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   2.80      +24.44%
Tri-Star Resources                        29.50      +20.41%
Thor Mining                                0.97      +20.37%
Safestyle UK                              42.20      -21.85%
Bahamas Petroleum Company                  2.33      -16.96%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.90      -14.29%
Wandisco                                 501.50      -12.63%
Vela Technologies                          0.08      -11.11%

