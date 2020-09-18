CA
21/09/2020 13:30 New housing price index
24/09/2020 13:30 Payroll employment, earnings & hours
CH
21/09/2020 08:00 Balance of payments
DE
22/09/2020 09:00 Ifo economic forecast autumn report
23/09/2020 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
23/09/2020 08:30 Flash PMI
24/09/2020 09:00 Ifo business climate index
ES
21/09/2020 08:00 Trade balance
22/09/2020 08:00 Industrial orders & turnover
23/09/2020 08:00 Final GDP
EU
22/09/2020 15:00 Flash consumer confidence indicator
23/09/2020 09:00 Flash PMI
24/09/2020 07:00 New commercial vehicle registrations
FR
23/09/2020 08:15 Flash PMI
24/09/2020 07:45 Monthly business survey
IE
22/09/2020 11:00 WPI
IT
24/09/2020 10:00 Foreign trade non-EU
JP
23/09/2020 01:30 Flash manufacturing PMI
23/09/2020 05:30 All industry index
23/09/2020 16:00 Monthly economic report
UK
21/09/2020 00:01 Rightmove house price index
22/09/2020 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
23/09/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit flash PMI
24/09/2020 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey
US
22/09/2020 15:00 Existing home sales
22/09/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
23/09/2020 14:00 Monthly house price index
23/09/2020 14:45 Flash manufacturing PMI
23/09/2020 14:45 Flash services PMI
23/09/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
24/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
24/09/2020 15:00 New residential sales
24/09/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com