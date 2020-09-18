StockMarketWire.com - Medical-imaging technology company Polarean Imaging said it had completed the installation of its latest research unit order for a 9820 Xenon Polariser system at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
The center was a major research and teaching hospital and the polariser would form the cornerstone of a new hyperpolarised 129Xe imaging research programme.
Polarean Imaging said the delivery would bring the total number of its polarisers installed is 23.
'We look forward to extending our working relationship with KU Medical Center as they launch their pulmonary research programmes, thereby expanding the clinical and public health frontiers of hyperpolarised xenon imaging to help clinicians and patients with lung diseases,' chief executive Richard Hullihen said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
