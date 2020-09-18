StockMarketWire.com - People-screening technology provider Thruvision said it had won a contract from US customers and border protection for further units and associated support services worth $4.9m.
Of the total contract value, $4.3m was expected to be delivered in the 2021 financial year.
The contract, which the company said was in line with its expectations, was a follow-on order from a $3.0m made in 2019.
'This award reinforces Thruvision's international standing as a first choice provider of security technology which, in this era of Covid-19, eliminates the close-proximity physical searching, or 'patting-down', of individuals,' chief executive Colin Evans said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
