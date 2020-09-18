StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure group John Laing said it had agreed to sell its 30% stake in the InterCity Express programme phase-two project for up to £421m.
The company pledged to pay a portion of the sale proceeds to shareholders in the form of annual dividends.
The sale amount represented an uplift on John Laing's valuation of £333m as at 30 June.
The transaction would be completed in two stages. In the first stage, a 15% stake would be sold, generating £203.4m.
The remaining 15% stake would be sold at £203.4m plus interest, calculated at a rate of 7% per annum, generating up to £217.6m.
John Laing pledged to pay about 5-to-10% of gross proceeds from the sale of investments on an annual basis.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: