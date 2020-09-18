StockMarketWire.com - Bourse operator London Stock Exchange said it had entered into exclusive talks to sell Italian exchange group Borsa Italiana to Euronext.
The company confirmed it had received and reviewed a number of proposals from several parties for each of MTS and Borsa Italiana as a whole.
'Any potential sale will be dependent upon the outcome of the European Commission's review of the Refinitiv transaction and that transaction closing in accordance with its terms,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
