StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity group Falanx said it had received a new contract for its cybersecurity monitoring services.
This contract represented the first sale of a new and additional, managed endpoint detection and response service which 'enables our security operation centre to sit behind SentinelOne EDR software, the company said.
At 8:32am: [LON:FLX] Falanx Group Plc share price was +0.08p at 1.38p
