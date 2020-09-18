StockMarketWire.com - Wood building products maker Accsys Technologies said sales levels had continued to recover 'strongly' following a hit to volumes from the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the five months to 31 August 2020, revenue fell 6% to €33.7m on-year.
Accoya sales fell 9% to 20,952 cubic metres on-year, despite a 35% year on year reduction in total volume sold experienced in April the company said.
'We expect the recovery in sales levels to continue assuming no further significant disruption from COVID-19,' the company said.
At 8:46am: [LON:AXS] Accsys Technologies PLC share price was +2.2p at 95.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
