StockMarketWire.com - Banking group Bank of Georgia said it had signed a one-year US$50m trade finance facility with Citi.
The facility has been arranged under the continuing agreement signed with Citi in 2011, and would aim to enhance the bank's offering of trade finance solutions for the Georgian corporate and small and medium sized sectors.
At 8:58am: [LON:BGEO] Bank Of Georgia Group PLC share price was -7.5p at 903.5p
