StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Eurasia Mining said it had appointed James Nieuwenhuys, formerly a non-executive director, as chief executive officer.
Christian Schaffalitzky would remain as executive chairman.
The directors agreed to release Dmitry Suschov from the board in order to allow him to focus as the company's chief M&A officer.
Nieuwenhuys had held senior positions including CEO at South African Lesego Platinum Mining, Chief Operating Officer at Polyus Gold.
At 9:25am: [LON:EUA] Eurasia Mining PLC share price was +0.75p at 19.75p
