StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group Renalytix AI said it had commercially launched a clinical test reporting platform within the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.
The company said its KidneyIntelX risk assessment of kidney function was now commercially available for patients with early stage diabetic kidney disease.
The launch also included the addition of a physician education and support program developed with leadership of the Mount Sinai Departments of Medicine and Population Health Science and Policy.
Agreements with Laboratory Corporation of America and a national medical logistics provider were recently signed to support sample collection at five patient service centers servicing Mount Sinai patients.
Renalytix AI said it intended to scale th process with laboratory service providers and logistics providers across multiple territories in the US to ensure patient blood samples could be securely delivered to its laboratories.
At 9:31am: [LON:RENX] Renalytix Ai PLC share price was +20p at 535p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
