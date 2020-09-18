StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Faron Pharmaceuticals said a clinical trial of its potential immunotherapy for difficult-to-treat cancer had triggered anti-tumour activity in patients.
The immunotherapy sought to target Clever-1 positive tumour associated macrophages, or TAM, in selected metastatic or inoperable solid tumours.
The patients in the trial also increased circulating T cells or had a 'substantial increase in natural killer cells in the blood, all of which are considered as strong signs of this desired immune activation,' the company said in a presentation at ESMO Virtual Congress 2020.
Full (transient) Clever-1 receptor occupancy was achieved and, despite its relatively fast clearance from circulation, sustained pharmacodynamic effects by bexmarilimab were observed,' it added.
At 9:41am: [LON:FARN] Faron Pharmaceuticals share price was +17.5p at 442.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
