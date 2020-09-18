StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare investor Syncona welcomed the release of new data by portfolio company Autolus Therapeutics highlighting progress on a cancer treatment.
The data had been released during the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress 2020, beginning 18 September.
A clinical trial had investigated Autolus's T-cell therapy in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
'The data support a best in class profile with a high level of complete remissions and a well tolerated safety profile,' Autolus chairman and chief executive Christian Itin said.
At 9:48am: [LON:SYNC] Syncona Limited share price was -0.75p at 234.25p
