StockMarketWire.com - Potash development company Emmerson reported narrower losses in the first half of the year, and touted progress on moving Khemisset, located in Morrocom towards 'shovel ready' status.
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to 4K, from 9K on-year.
Emmerson hailed a number of significant developments, which it said had moved Khemisset closer towards 'shovel ready' status.
The company said it was on track to secure the main permits for the project by H1 2021.
At 9:48am: [LON:EML] Emmerson Plc share price was 0p at 4.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: