StockMarketWire.com - Miniature wargames manufacturer Games Workshop said it had appointed existing director Elaine O'Donnell as its new chairman, effective 1 January.
O'Donnell had been an independent non-executive director of the company since 2013.
She would take over from Nick Donaldson, whose pending retirement was announced in July.
At 1:14pm: [LON:GAW] Games Workshop Group PLC share price was +220p at 10070p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: