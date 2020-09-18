StockMarketWire.com - Antibody supplier Fusion Antibodies said it had made positive progress on the design of SARS-CoV-2 proteins, commonly known as Coronavirus spike proteins.
The antigens had been tested by external partners against patient blood samples and showed a 100% correlation with results from a leading certified benchmark test.
'The company's extensive antigen manufacturing capabilities means that Fusion has been able to express high-purity antigens on a commercially viable scale for the development of diagnostic tests,' Fusion said.
'The company is now offering these antigens on a commercial basis to companies and researchers worldwide.'
Fusion said its antigens were able to confirm recent past infections and determine levels of neutralising antibodies to Covid-19.
'We are using these high quality antigens to pan our human antibody library for SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibodies, and we are delighted to now be able to make these antigens available to companies and researchers around the world to test, track and trace this disease,' chief technology officer Richard Buick said.
At 2:08pm: [LON:FAB] Fusion Antibodies Plc Ord 4p share price was +87.5p at 180p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: