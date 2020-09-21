Interim Result
22/09/2020 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
22/09/2020 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)
22/09/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
22/09/2020 Oriole Resources PLC (ORR)
22/09/2020 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)
22/09/2020 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
22/09/2020 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)
22/09/2020 Parity Group PLC (PTY)
22/09/2020 Longboat Energy PLC (LBE)
22/09/2020 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
22/09/2020 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
22/09/2020 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
22/09/2020 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
22/09/2020 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)
22/09/2020 Ergomed PLC (ERGO)
22/09/2020 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
22/09/2020 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)
22/09/2020 ADES International Holding Ltd (ADES)
Final Result
22/09/2020 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
22/09/2020 1Pm PLC (OPM)
22/09/2020 Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT)
22/09/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
22/09/2020 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)
AGM / EGM
22/09/2020 Pantheon International PLC (PIN)
22/09/2020 Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT)
22/09/2020 Prime People PLC (PRP)
22/09/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)
22/09/2020 Yourgene Health PLC (YGEN)
22/09/2020 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
22/09/2020 Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (MINI)
22/09/2020 Morses Club PLC (MCL)
22/09/2020 Empyrean Energy PLC (EME)
22/09/2020 Cathay International Holdings Ltd (CTI)
22/09/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)
22/09/2020 Ilika PLC (IKA)
22/09/2020 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
22/09/2020 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
22/09/2020 Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (BLP)
Ex-Dividend
22/09/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
22/09/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
22/09/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
