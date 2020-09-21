StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group UP Global Sourcing, also known as Ultimate Products, said co-founder Barry Franks was standing down from its board.
The company also announced the appointment of Jill Easterbrook and Christine Adshead as independent non-executive directors.
Franks, had been a non-executive director since 2005, having invested in the company alongside chief executive Simon Showman when it was founded in 1997.
He would remain in the business in the role of president, in recognition of his continuing contribution to Ultimate Products, the company said.
Easterbrook was previously CEO of fashion retailer Boden, while Adshead was a former partner at PwC.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: