StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health said it had appointed Immuno-Biological Laboratories as a non-exclusive distributor for several of its tests across its reproductive health and oncology portfolios in the US.
The distribution agreement initially included the Elucigene DPYD assay, which tested whether cancer patients could be at risk of significant and potentially lethal side effects caused by the 5FU chemotherapy treatment.
The company's cystic fibrosis, male factor infertility and invasive aneuploidy diagnostic products would also be sold by IBL-America.
'The appointment of IBL-America is an important pillar within our plans to penetrate the largest diagnostics market in the world with our full portfolio across the whole genomic testing lifecycle,' chief executive Lyn Rees said.
'We have a strong pipeline of US-oriented product and technology partnerships and look forward to updating investors as these opportunities crystallise.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: