StockMarketWire.com - Drugmakers AstraZeneca and Merck their drug to treat prostate cancer had received marketing authorisation in the European Union.
The approval was based on a subgroup analysis of patients with breast cancer susceptibility gene 1/2 from PROfound phase 3 trial.
'This recommendation for Lynparza brings us closer to making the only PARP inhibitor to improve overall survival in this setting available to men in the EU,' AstraZeneca said.
AstraZeneca and Merck, known as MSD outside the US and Canada, said they were exploring additional trials to test test Lynparza as a 1st-line treatment for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Data are anticipated in the second half of 2021, the companies said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
