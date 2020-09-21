StockMarketWire.com - Property franchise The Property Franchise Group said it had appointed Eric Walker as managing director of its Martin & Co business for southern Britain and Scotland, with immediate effect.
The company said Walker had expertise in sales, lettings and financial services, having worked in the industry for more than 30 years.
It added that it expected to appoint a managing director of Martin & Co for the midlands and the north in due course.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: