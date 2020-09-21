StockMarketWire.com - Payment and loyalty solutions developer Universe said finance director Daryl Paton planned to stand down to pursue a new career opportunity.
Paton would remain with the company as finance director until his successor was appointed and, for a short period thereafter, to ensure a smooth handover.
The company said it had commenced a search for his successor and that a further announcement would be made in due course.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
