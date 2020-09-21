StockMarketWire.com - Public transport operator Go-Ahead said its emergency measures agreement with the UK government had been replaced by a new agreement that would run until September 2021, with a potential for a further extension.
The UK government replaced Go-Ahead's Govia Thameslink Railway emergency measures agreement, which ends in September, with an emergency recovery measures agreement.
The new agreement, generating a margin of up to 1.5%, was a management contract with no exposure to changes in passenger demand or ancillary revenue, such as car parking and retail commission, the ocmpany said.
Go-Ahead's other UK rail franchise, Southeastern, would continue operating under its emergency governmnet contract until October 2021, or March 2022 if extended, it added.
'Approximately 90 per cent of total Group revenues are generated through contracts where there is no direct revenue risk from changes in passenger demand,' Go-Ahead said.
At 8:10am: [LON:GOG] GoAhead Group PLC share price was +2.75p at 654.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: