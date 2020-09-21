StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival its Italian fleet Costa announced that a second ship would return to service and was set to depart from Genoa, Italy.
Costa Diadema's itinerary, which marked the return of Costa's cruise holidays to Liguria and the Western Mediterranean, only included calls at Italian ports was is reserved for guests resident in Italy. 'After Genoa, her next ports of call will be Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Palermo, Cagliari and La Spezia,' the company said.
'On October 10 it will be the turn of the flagship Costa Smeralda to set sail again while December 27 sees the debut of the new fleet member Costa Firenze, with both ships calling regularly at Liguria's three main ports,' it added.
At 8:18am: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was -45.8p at 901.8p
