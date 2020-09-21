StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation company Kin and Carta said it expected revenue and profit for the financial year to be 'slightly ahead' of the expectations provided in its July update following a better end to the year.
In July, the company said it expected net revenue in H2 to decline by about 10% compared to the same period last year.
'The company remains cautious regarding the continuing effects of the pandemic on H1 of the current financial year which commenced 1 August 2020,' the company said.
'Nonetheless, early signs of improvement in client activity, pipeline and continued traction with our strategic partners give us confidence in the company's future prospects,' it added.
