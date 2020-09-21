StockMarketWire.com - Internet of things investor Tern swung to a first-half profit, driven by an exchange rate gain on an investment.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to £0.14m, compared to a loss of £0.62m on-year.
Tern's net asset value per share rose to 7.0p, up from 6.9p.
Profit was supported by an exchange rate gain on a revaluation of an investment in Device Authority, which led to a £0.7m increase in fair value.
'The period-on-period increase in turnover of principal portfolio companies was 62%, a particularly pleasing result given the impact Covid-19 had on the economy during this time,' Tern added.
