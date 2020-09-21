StockMarketWire.com - Oil explorer Petrel Resources posted a first-half loss as it continued to develop prospects in Iraq, Ghana and offshore Ireland.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to €0.24m, compared to losses of €0.12m on-year.
Petrel said it was 'well funded' for ongoing activities and that its main focused was once again on Iraq.
At 8:53am: [LON:PET] Petrel Resources PLC share price was -0.7p at 4.15p
