StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital said portfolio company Guident had filed an additional US patent for the enhanced remote monitoring and control of autonomous vehicles, delivery drones and robots.
Guident had filed US patent application #17025152 entitled: 'System and Methods for Remote Monitoring of a Vehicle, Robot or Drone.'
The new patent taught methods and procedures for improving the real-time, intelligent monitoring and control of autonomous vehicles and land-based delivery drones.
It was directed to a novel smart remote monitoring device and improved remote monitoring control centre, describing methods for monitoring incident risk level and remotely taking control of multiple autonomous vehicles, robots, or drones.
At 8:56am: [LON:TEK] Tekcapital share price was +0.5p at 12.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: